Packers roll past Falcons 30-16, remain undefeated this season

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Green Bay, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Packers (4-0) have opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games.

Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999.

Green Bay was missing its top two receivers. Davante Adams sat out a second straight game with a hamstring injury and Allen Lazard had gone on injured reserve with a core problem. It was Tonyan who stepped up, delivering the most productive performance of his young career.

The tight end had touchdown receptions of 19 and 8 yards to cap the Packers' final two first-half possessions. He added a 21-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter.

The Packers have an off week before visiting Tampa Bay on Oct. 18.

