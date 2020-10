Packers roll past Falcons 30-16, remain undefeated this season

Green Bay, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Packers (4-0) have opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games.

Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999.

Green Bay was missing its top two receivers. Davante Adams sat out a second straight game with a hamstring injury and Allen Lazard had gone on injured reserve with a core problem. It was Tonyan who stepped up, delivering the most productive performance of his young career.

The tight end had touchdown receptions of 19 and 8 yards to cap the Packers' final two first-half possessions. He added a 21-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter.

The Packers have an off week before visiting Tampa Bay on Oct. 18.

