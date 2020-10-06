Advertisement

Packers short-handed at wide receiver as they host Falcons

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have both of their top two receivers playing while the Green Bay Packers have neither of theirs available for their Monday night match up.

Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are both active for the game after practicing on a limited basis and getting listed as questionable.

Jones had missed a 30-26 loss to Chicago with a hamstring injury, while Ridley was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Green Bay’s Davante Adams will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Packers also won’t have Allen Lazard after placing him on injured reserve Saturday.

