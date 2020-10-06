Advertisement

People were waiting for hours for COVID-19 tests at Alliant Center

People waited for hours to get tested for COVID-19 at the Alliant Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
People waited for hours to get tested for COVID-19 at the Alliant Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Long lines greeted people looking to get a coronavirus test at the Alliant Center Tuesday as organizers dealt with new hours, more demand, and a big change in staffing.

At one point the sign that displayed the projected wait times warned those arriving Tuesday afternoon they would be there for three hours before getting tested. Both the front parking lot and the one behind the coliseum were nearly filled and traffic was backed up along Rimrock Rd. and John Nolan Dr.

People waited for hours to get tested for COVID-19 at the Alliant Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Public health officials blamed the longer lines on the recent surge of positive cases in the community driving more people to want tests and recent changes that meant the Alliant Center’s testing facility would be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

In announcing the reduced hours, Public Health Madison & Dane County also noted that the National Guard, which had filled a majority of the shifts, would be pulling out, leaving the agency left to pick up the slack.

Free flu shots

Health officials also started providing free drive-through flu shots at the Alliant Center on Tuesday. Children and adults who live in Dane Co. and don’t have health insurance and kids using BadgerCare or Medicaid are eligible to get the shots.

PHMDC recommends anyone older than six months get a flu shot this year, noting that getting the flu can mean missing a week or more of school or work and make someone more susceptible to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The agency did note that someone is not allowed to get the flu shot and a COVID-19 test on the same day.

