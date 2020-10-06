Advertisement

PHMDC to review new state order, update county health requirements

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi strongly supported Gov. Evers issuance of a statewide limit on the number of people who can gather in public places.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County is reviewing Gov Evers' new statewide emergency order to see what updates need to be made to county health requirements.

PHMDC noted that they have some stricter requirements than the state and its requirements must be followed. The new state order sets a minimum bar of what must be followed, but local health officials can make their requirements more strict.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi strongly supported Gov. Evers issuance of a statewide limit on the number of people who can gather in public places. The number of people who will be allowed in a room or building is capped at 25% of its occupancy.

“I applaud today’s action by Governor Evers and strongly caution the legislature to pause before making a knee-jerk, political response to this prudent and necessary step the Governor has taken,” Parisi said. "It’s long past due to take the politics out of this pandemic—people are needlessly getting sick and dying because denial and scoring political points have taken precedence over public health and safety.

Parisi noted that the governor’s decision mirrors the steps that have been taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Dane County.

“We are talking about keeping people alive,” Parisi said. “This pandemic is real, it’s happening, and our state’s hospitals are filling up long before the worst of our winter months are here.”

PHMDC will update their website and announce what the requirements are in Dane County after they examine both the new state emergency order and the current Dane County Emergency Order #9.

