Police investigating “disturbing,” racist stickers left on Middleton residents’ newspapers

Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said residents are describing the signs as, “racist newspaper, white supremacy, Neo-Nazi propaganda”
(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is investigating after several residents in the neighborhood around Middleton High School received newspapers with racist stickers attached to them.

According to Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler the incident appears to have taken place on Saturday. Geiszler told NBC15 police were first made aware of the incident on Sunday around 2 p.m. and the most recent complaint was made Monday at 9:30 a.m. So far, three people in the area have reported “strange stickers/signs” in their newspapers to police.

Geiszler said residents are describing the signs as “racist newspaper, white supremacy, Neo-Nazi propaganda.” He acknowledged First Amendment protections but called the signs “disturbing.”

Not every home in the area received the stickers in their papers but those that did were near the Middleton High School in the Sak-Woods neighborhood. Geiszler said people on Franklin, Maywood and Bristol Street were impacted.

Madison Police Department Public Information Office Joel DeSpain said a Madison resident also received a suspicious newspaper over the weekend. The resident, who lives on E. Mifflin St., filed a self-report with MPD Sunday after finding two National Alliance posters tacked on a “lamppost” near her home. She removed them.

DeSpain said the MPD Central District command staff is aware of the posters/fliers and have shared information regarding them with the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Geiszler said there was speculation among residents that the newspapers were specifically distributed to people with Joe Biden signs in their yard, but someone who does not have a Biden sign in their year reported receiving a suspicious newspaper, he said.

It is unknown at this time whether any residents were specifically targeted or why.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

