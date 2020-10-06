Poll: Majority still fears virus exposure as Trump says to not be ‘afraid’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV) - As President Trump tells Americans not to be “afraid” of Covid-19 or let it “dominate” their life, a majority of Americans continue to be worried that someone in their family will be exposed to the coronavirus, according to new data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Sixty-five percent of American adults say they are worried that someone in their family will be exposed to the virus (32 percent say they are very worried while 33 percent say they are somewhat worried) in new results captured between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4. Over that period, there were an average of 42,871 daily coronavirus cases and 692 daily deaths from coronavirus, according to NBC News analysis.

That’s a decline of only five percentage points since the first week of the poll, from June 29 through July 6, when a combined 70 percent said they were worried (36 percent were very worried and 34 percent were somewhat worried). Over that week, for comparison, an average of 596 people died from the virus and there were 47,597 new daily cases.

President Trump argued for weeks that the United States was “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus pandemic — despite cases continuing to climb across the country. Trump revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 early Friday morning and was hospitalized later that day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later in the day on Friday. Friday. He was discharged on Monday evening to continue battling the virus at the White House.

Announcing his forthcoming discharge on Twitter, Trump told his followers “don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” Over 200,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus and there have been over 7 million cases in the country.

The survey also finds there’s been a small decline in those who say they’re worried the outbreak will have a negative effect on their household income over the past few months — 38 percent saying they are very worried and 32 percent say they’re somewhat worried. Twenty-nine percent say they are not too worried or not worried at all.

Back in early July, 41 percent said they were very worried, 33 percent said they were somewhat worried, 19 percent said they were not too worried and 6 percent said they were not worried at all.

Part of the poll was conducted since Trump’s positive test and part of it afterwards. The latest results show that the president’s approval rating on his handling of the virus has hardly changed since that early July poll.

Now, 27 percent strongly approve of Trump’s handling of the virus with 17 percent more saying they somewhat approve. Nine percent say they somewhat disapprove and 44 percent say they strongly disapprove.

In that early July poll, 24 percent said they strongly approved of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response. Nineteen percent said they somewhat approved, 11 percent said they somewhat disapproved and 44 percent said they strongly disapproved.

Data come from a set of SurveyMonkey online polls conducted September 28 - October 4, 2020 among a national sample of 50,146 adults in the U.S. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 1.0 percentage points. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over.

