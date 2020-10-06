Advertisement

Poll: Majority still fears virus exposure as Trump says to not be ‘afraid’

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020(Alex Brandon | AP)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV) - As President Trump tells Americans not to be “afraid” of Covid-19 or let it “dominate” their life, a majority of Americans continue to be worried that someone in their family will be exposed to the coronavirus, according to new data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Sixty-five percent of American adults say they are worried that someone in their family will be exposed to the virus (32 percent say they are very worried while 33 percent say they are somewhat worried) in new results captured between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4. Over that period, there were an average of 42,871 daily coronavirus cases and 692 daily deaths from coronavirus, according to NBC News analysis.

That’s a decline of only five percentage points since the first week of the poll, from June 29 through July 6, when a combined 70 percent said they were worried (36 percent were very worried and 34 percent were somewhat worried). Over that week, for comparison, an average of 596 people died from the virus and there were 47,597 new daily cases.

President Trump argued for weeks that the United States was “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus pandemic — despite cases continuing to climb across the country. Trump revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 early Friday morning and was hospitalized later that day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later in the day on Friday. Friday. He was discharged on Monday evening to continue battling the virus at the White House.

Announcing his forthcoming discharge on Twitter, Trump told his followers “don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” Over 200,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus and there have been over 7 million cases in the country.

The survey also finds there’s been a small decline in those who say they’re worried the outbreak will have a negative effect on their household income over the past few months — 38 percent saying they are very worried and 32 percent say they’re somewhat worried. Twenty-nine percent say they are not too worried or not worried at all.

Back in early July, 41 percent said they were very worried, 33 percent said they were somewhat worried, 19 percent said they were not too worried and 6 percent said they were not worried at all.

Part of the poll was conducted since Trump’s positive test and part of it afterwards. The latest results show that the president’s approval rating on his handling of the virus has hardly changed since that early July poll.

Now, 27 percent strongly approve of Trump’s handling of the virus with 17 percent more saying they somewhat approve. Nine percent say they somewhat disapprove and 44 percent say they strongly disapprove.

In that early July poll, 24 percent said they strongly approved of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response. Nineteen percent said they somewhat approved, 11 percent said they somewhat disapproved and 44 percent said they strongly disapproved.

Data come from a set of SurveyMonkey online polls conducted September 28 - October 4, 2020 among a national sample of 50,146 adults in the U.S. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 1.0 percentage points. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers roll past Falcons 30-16, remain undefeated this season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes to lead Green Bay to the win.

Coronavirus

Fitchburg man participates in “antibody cocktail” trial at UW-Health similar to President Trump

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Fitchburg man said he is feeling great Monday after taking part in an “antibody cocktail trial” at UW-Health, similar to the one President Donald Trump was given for COVID-19.

News

Jefferson Co. follows crisis standards

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

UW-Health has "antibody cocktail" trial

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Dane Co. Executive announces creation of Black Center for Excellence and Culture

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday he is putting $810,000 of his 2021 budget towards a Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

News

Man arrested in Milwaukee funeral home shooting that injured 7

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Milwaukee Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a shooting outside of a funeral home Wednesday that left seven people injured.

Local

Dept. of Revenue kicks off unclaimed property auction online

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state Dept. of Revenue will host an online auction starting Monday for the next two weeks through their Unclaimed Property Section.

News

Police investigating “disturbing,” racist stickers left on Middleton residents’ newspapers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Middleton Police Department is investigating after several residents in the neighborhood around Middleton High School received newspapers with racist stickers attached to them.

Basketball

Bucks’ George Hill receives End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill received the 2019-20 End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award Monday to recognize his commitment to positively impacting his community.

News

Trump campaign, DNC weigh in on Wisconsin campaign strategies

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Trump-Pence Dir. of Press Communications and DNC Vice Chair Michael Blake discuss methods for winning over voters.