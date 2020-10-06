Sauk Co. hits crisis mode in COVID-19 battle

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Wisconsin county admitted the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed its local health care system – and that means not everybody who needs to be notified a close contact has tested positive will get that call.

On Tuesday, Sauk Co. Public Health declared it reached the crisis point and that the record number of cases over the past two weeks has pushed the agency to its capacity. Its statement already noted the health officials had already moved to prioritize those who tested positive most recently and those at the most risk.

“We can slow the growing number of positive COVID cases in Sauk County by wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance, staying home when sick, and avoiding large gatherings,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said.

Because it may not be able to reach everyone, Sauk Co. Public Health included its guidelines for the precautions people should take if they have been six feet or closer for 15 minutes with someone who has tested positive: They include (reprinted from release):

Stay home for 14 days from the date of your last contact with that person, even if you get a negative test result. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to show up.

Monitor your symptoms 2x/day.

Contact your doctor for advice about testing or care.

Visit the website for Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines: https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/what-do-if-you-are-sick

The Rock Co. Health Department and Jefferson Co. Public Health have both said they’ve reached the point they are having trouble keeping up with contact tracing as well.

Sauk Co. Public Health announces on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases means it may not be able to reach everyone as part of its contact tracing. (Sauk Co. Public Health)

