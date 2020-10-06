Advertisement

Sen. Johnson “feeling fine” after testing positive for COVID-19

(FILE) Sen. Ron Johnson retracts his initial proposal to replace the Columbus Day federal holiday with Juneteenth. (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) says he is “feeling fine” after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Johnson said that he has no symptoms. Recent tests showed “clear lungs.” He says his blood tests are normal.

“Truly appreciate all the well wishes and prayers,” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson’s team announced on Saturday that the senator from Oshkosh had tested positive for COVID-19. He had been tested on Friday.

Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14. He quarantined for 14 days and tested negative twice during that time.

On Sept. 29, Johnson returned to Washington. A short time later, he was exposed to a person who had tested positive for the virus.

The Johnson team says the senator will remain isolated until he gets the “all-clear by his doctor.”

Johnson’s staffers have been working remotely.

Johnson is one of three U.S. senators to test positive for COVID-19. Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R) also received positive tests.

President Donald Trump is back at the White House after COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

