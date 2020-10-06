State movie theaters call state’s $10 million investment a “lifeline”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan thanked Gov. Evers for investing $10 million into state movie theaters Tuesday, but noted this is only a short-term lifeline.

After completely closing for nearly six months and with nearly zero revenue, organization president George Rouman said theaters will still need help in the coming months.

“Due to a continued loss of new movie content from Hollywood studios, the real long term help we need requires action at the federal level - by our U.S. Senators and Congressional delegation,” Rouman said. “Without this assistance it’s estimated that 69% of all small and mid-sized movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or close permanently.”

The governor echoed these concerns Tuesday, saying that small businesses in Wisconsin are in desperate need for federal help and cannot wait anymore.

“Small businesses, including the tourism and lodging industries, are the backbone of our Wisconsin communities,” Evers said. “The ongoing pandemic, combined with a lack of action at the federal level may force many of these businesses to shutter their doors for good.”

Rouman thanked the state for noticing that the theater industry was struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the cultural importance of theaters to their community. He is also the owner of theater Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander.

