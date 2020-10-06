Advertisement

State Supreme Court rules Legislature can sue to challenge absentee ballot period

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Republican-led Legislature can sue to challenge the ruling on the absentee ballot deadline for the 2020 General Election.

The court explained that the Legislature can intervene when the “validity of a state statute is at issue and to defend that interest.”

The federal ruling in question extends the period that absentee ballots can be counted for until Nov. 9.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to weigh in Oct. 2 on whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a ruling by federal court.

The state Supreme Court decision late Friday is in response to a request made the same day by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, just four weeks before the election.

The court ordered legal responses to be submitted Monday. The appeals court said it wants to have a final decision by no later than next week.

The case is being closely watched in Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Council of Churches urges ministries to continue with virtual worship

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Although religious services and places of worship are exempt from Gov. Evers' new Executive Order that limits indoor gatherings to 25 percent, the Wisconsin Council of Churches is recommending churches statewide return to remote operation.

Nfl

Packers put ‘indefinite hold’ on allowing fans at home games

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Green Bay Packers will not allow fans to attend home games this season until the drastic increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations turns around.

News

Gov. Evers says state businesses can’t wait for federal support, invests $100 million

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Over $100 million was announced Tuesday for in small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19, including live music venues, the tourism industry and privately owned movie theaters.

Coronavirus

Average number of COVID-19 deaths per day hits all-time high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After a two-day respite, the number of new coronavirus cases across Wisconsin has again topped the 2,000 mark.

Latest News

Local

Henry Vilas Zoo polar bear Nuniq to make big move to Kansas City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Henry Vilas Zoo polar bear Nuniq is preparing for a big move to Kansas City this month.

National Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin limits indoor mass gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a statewide limit on the number of people who can gather at indoor public spaces.

Coronavirus

PHMDC to review new state order, update county health requirements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Public Health Madison & Dane County is reviewing Gov Evers' new statewide emergency order to see what changes need to be made in the county.

National Politics

Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video.

Coronavirus

Beloit schools sticking with distance learning for Term 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Students in Beloit will not be returning to the classroom for at least the rest of the year..