State Supreme Court rules Legislature can sue to challenge absentee ballot period

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Republican-led Legislature can sue to challenge the ruling on the absentee ballot deadline for the 2020 General Election.

The court explained that the Legislature can intervene when the “validity of a state statute is at issue and to defend that interest.”

The federal ruling in question extends the period that absentee ballots can be counted for until Nov. 9.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to weigh in Oct. 2 on whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a ruling by federal court.

The state Supreme Court decision late Friday is in response to a request made the same day by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, just four weeks before the election.

The court ordered legal responses to be submitted Monday. The appeals court said it wants to have a final decision by no later than next week.

The case is being closely watched in Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago.

