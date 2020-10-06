Advertisement

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.

Trump tweets that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “not negotiating in good faith” and says he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

