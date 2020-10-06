Advertisement

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

The administration says a “robust contact tracing program led by the White House medical unit”
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A federal health official says the White House has turned down offers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for help with contact tracing for coronavirus.

It comes after President Donald Trump and multiple administration staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC offered its help almost immediately after the president made his diagnosis public, according to the official.

The agency reportedly repeated the offer Monday.

The White House has shown little indication that it is making a comprehensive effort to properly conduct contact tracing.

Some attendees at several recent events said they have not been contacted.

The CDC referred all questions for comment to the White House.

An administration spokesman said the White House has established a “robust contact tracing program led by the White House medical unit.”

A White House official said a CDC epidemiologist has been assigned to the White House since March and is assisting.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes.

National Politics

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

National Politics

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

National Politics

Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

National

Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
DeSantis says he will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

National

October 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
What are some skywatching highlights in October 2020? Not one, but two, full moons; Mars at opposition; and finding the Andromeda galaxy.

National

Caught on video: Officers rush into burning home to save man in Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WICS Staff
The officers, who were some of the first people on the scene, raced into action.

National

Caught on video: Officers save man from burning home in Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Two Illinois officers talk about about their rescue of a man inside of a burning home.

National Politics

Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video.

Coronavirus

Beloit schools sticking with distance learning for Term 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Students in Beloit will not be returning to the classroom for at least the rest of the year..