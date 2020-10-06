Advertisement

Wisconsin Council of Churches urges ministries to continue with virtual worship

Under Gov. Tony Evers' Executive Order #3 churches and places of worship are exempt from indoor gathering limitations
(KKTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Although religious services and places of worship are exempt from Gov. Evers' new Executive Order that limits indoor gatherings to 25 percent, the Wisconsin Council of Churches is recommending churches statewide return to remote operation.

In a statement issued Tuesday Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council of Churches Rev. Kerri Parker said the obligation of the community should be behavior that cares for the most vulnerable.

“In view of the high level of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, it is neither prudent nor pastoral to gather groups of people together at this time,” Rev. Karri Parker said. “We urge you to put a hold on any plans for worshiping or having fellowship together in physical place for the time being.”

According to the Council, approximately 25 percent of Protestant churches have been offering in-person, indoor worship this fall while others have transitioned to outdoor or are continuing online worship.

Other places except from Executive Order #3 include:

  • Child care facilities,
  • Schools and universities,
  • Health care and public health operations,
  • Long term care facilities, and;
  • Public infrastructure operations, such as food production and distribution, airports, utilities.

