80-year-old woman killed after being hit by a delivery truck in Colburn

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 80-year-old woman was killed Monday evening after she was hit by a truck in Colburn that was driving away after a delivery.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported that the woman was working when she walked in front of a truck around 5:15 p.m. at 903 3rd Avenue, according to a news release.

Deputies continued, saying the truck had been in the process of unloading potatoes. The driver did not see the woman, began to drive away and then hit her.

The woman was identified as Lavina Pumphrey and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waushara Ambulance, Town of Rome Police Department and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

There is no additional information to be released at this time.

