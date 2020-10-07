Advertisement

Adams Elementary switches back to in-person learning

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Adams Elementary School will switch back to in-person learning at the school after a two-week pivot to virtual learning.

The School District of Janesville announced Tuesday that all Adams students will be returning to their regular schedule starting Monday, Oct. 12 for in-person classes.

The district is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the greater community and is following all protocols put in place by the Rock County Public Health Department.

SDJ wants to remind everyone that wearing a face mask is still required and schools in the district will continue to practice public health guidelines.

Parents should continue screening their children at home before school to look out for COVID-19 symptoms. Students and staff should review SDJ’s Daily Health Checklist before heading to school each day.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison to spend $10K investigating profanity at council meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Common Council agreed Tuesday night to spend $10,000 for a forensic investigation into a gender-based profanity that was uttered during a virtual council meeting in September.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wisconsin health officials announced Wednesday that they’ve opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. details how its COVID-19 order is stricter than the state’s new one

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane County health officials are following up on Tuesday’s statewide order limiting mass gatherings by explaining that some of the restrictions of its local order are stricter - and, as per the state’s mandate - they must be followed.

State

Investigator: Wauwatosa cop should be fired after shootings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two earlier shootings involving Mensah were ruled justified.

Latest News

State

Jacob Blake out of hospital, moved to rehabilitation center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Jacob Blake has left the hospital and is now in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.

News

HALLOWEEN IN A PANDEMIC: Guidelines in our area

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest on rules and times for Halloween in our area.

News

Freakfest in Madison canceled

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Long lines at Alliant Energy testing center

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Tracking movement in Wisconsin, leading up to latest health order

Updated: 15 hours ago

Coronavirus

Tracking movement in Wisconsin, leading up to latest health order

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A ‘mobility map’ out of UW-Madison tracks how Wisconsin came to be the “nation’s COVID-19 hot spot,” according to Governor Tony Evers.