Adams Elementary switches back to in-person learning

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Adams Elementary School will switch back to in-person learning at the school after a two-week pivot to virtual learning.

The School District of Janesville announced Tuesday that all Adams students will be returning to their regular schedule starting Monday, Oct. 12 for in-person classes.

The district is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the greater community and is following all protocols put in place by the Rock County Public Health Department.

SDJ wants to remind everyone that wearing a face mask is still required and schools in the district will continue to practice public health guidelines.

Parents should continue screening their children at home before school to look out for COVID-19 symptoms. Students and staff should review SDJ’s Daily Health Checklist before heading to school each day.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.