Badger quarterback Jack Coan out indefinitely after foot surgery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison senior quarterback Jack Coan will be out indefinitely after a successful surgery Tuesday on his right foot.

A spokesperson for Badger Football explained that Coan suffered the non-contact injury during practice on Saturday.

Coan’s first full season as a Badger starters was in 2019. He completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards, which is the third-highest single-season total in all of university history, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was also named a semifinalist for the William B. Campbell Trophy, just last week. He had also been placed on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Unitas Arm Award.

