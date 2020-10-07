Advertisement

Butler man sentence for deadly crash

By Nick Viviani
Oct. 7, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old Butler man learned his fate Wednesday after being found guilty for his involvement in a deadly 2017 crash.

A Dodge Co. Circuit Court judge sentenced Robert Underwood to 10 years in prison after a jury convicted him in July of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death and great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Underwood was heading east on Highway 60 when he crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car. One person in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was flown to an area hospital with severe injuries.

At the time of the crash, his license was suspended because he was caught going 25 mph over the speed limit two months earlier.

Describing Underwood as a “lifetime offender,” the District Attorney’s Office pointed out this fatal crash was sandwiched between one a year prior and one a year and a half later that both caused multiple injuries. During sentencing District Attorney Kurt Klomberg noted five people were hurt and one person was killed in wrecks he caused over a 28 month span.

“The defendant always has a convenient excuse for the harm he causes,” Klomberg argued. “He is a con man, who will say and do anything to avoid responsibility for the things he does. Now he is a con man who has killed someone."

Klomberg noted Underwood had previously served time in a federal penitentiary for running a cocaine distribution ring. He has also been convicted multiple other felonies, including felony theft, disorderly conducts and driving related charges.

