Changes for Halloween in Middleton

Law Enforcement are encouraging people to follow new safety measures
By Amelia Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween falls on a Saturday night, which in any typically year would be good timing to celebrate. Since the world is still in a global pandemic the Middleton Police Department is asking people to follow safety guidelines if they plan to trick-or-treat.

Middleton’s trick-or-treat hours are 5-8 p.m. Halloween night. Police are asking people to adhere to the Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines when they go out. The guidelines include wearing masks, staying in your own neighborhood, sticking to smaller groups, and socially distancing on the sidewalks. Police are also encouraging people to hand out candy differently to avoid the close contact.

“We always encourage people to kind of get creative with like a candy shoot or some way to socially distance when you’re handing candy out. The other option would be to leave a bowl on your front step, away from your front door so there’s not a big congregation by your front door,” Captain Travis Kakuske, with Middleton Police, said.

Law enforcement said there will be extra officers patrolling the area, but that is typical on any Halloween night. The officers will be paying close attention to what is going on after the trick-or-treating hours end.

“The concern of what happens after trick or treating is over and then people want to go out and have a good time on a Saturday night, it’s Halloween. So that will be something we definitely keep an eye on and make sure people are being safe later in the evening as well,” Captain Kakuske said.

House parties are a concern this year the department said as the capacity at bars and restaurants is now at 25 percent since the Governors executive order. Captain Kakuske said to allows call the department if you are concerned your neighbors are having a large gathering.

“We can always just stop and see what’s going on over there. It may be that there’s a bunch of people out in the backyard socially distanced and everything’s fine, but it could also be a situation where there’s way too many people in the house. At that point we would talk with the homeowner and then write a report to give to Public Health,” Captain Kakuske said.

For more information about Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Halloween safety guidelines click here.

