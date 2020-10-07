Advertisement

Chicago woman sentenced to federal prison for fraudulently renting Madison apartments

(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Chicago woman has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for fraudulently using social security numbers to rent Madison apartments, according to a release by U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced 34-year-old Farkhanda Muhammad on Monday. Muhammad plead guilty to the charge on July 14, 2020.

During the sentencing Muhammad’s broader scheme was discussed, specifically that four of the six Madison apartment she was renting were for a kilogram-level cocaine dealer who was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in January.

In addition to her prison sentence, the Court directed Muhammad to pay $17,945 to the apartment building owners, according to the release.

