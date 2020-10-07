Advertisement

HALLOWEEN IN A PANDEMIC: Guidelines in our area

Published: Oct. 7, 2020
BELOIT

Beloit decided to not schedule any trick-or-treat hours for this Halloween, citing CDC guidelines.

The city asked the public to read recommendations from DHS, that include avoiding large gatherings, in-person parties or socializing at bars.

GREEN COUNTY

The Green County Public Health Department is recommending residents do more at home this year for Halloween and stood with the state Department of Health Services on their guidelines for celebration.

JANESVILLE

Trick-or-treat hours in Janesville are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 31.

The city recommended that all trick-or-treating participants wear masks, whether they are chaperones or are handing out candy or doing the trick-or-treating. Groups should also limit themselves to household members only.

MIDDLETON

Children in the City of Middleton can go trick-or-treating from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm this year.

NBC15 will continue to update this list as we get more information.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

