Hurricane Delta takes aim at the Gulf Coast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Category 1 Hurricane Delta is back over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday - just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun. As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm boasts sustained winds of 85 mph moving NW at 17 mph. Delta is expected to strengthen over the warm waters in the Gulf and under a relatively calm upper-level wind pattern.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Delta boasted winds of 85 mph. (WMTV NBC15)

Water temperatures range from 82-84°F in the Gulf of Mexico - ideal for hurricane development. As the system encounters strong, shearing winds near & off the coast of Texas, Delta will swing northward towards the Louisiana coastline. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for potential strengthening - bringing Delta up to a category 3 storm before landfall (sustained winds of 111-129 mph).

The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for strengthening while Delta churns over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. (National Hurricane Center | National Hurricane Center)

Water temperatures just off the gulf coast are much cooler (between 77-78°F). Luckily, this prevents the storm from rapidly strengthening prior to landfall. Nevertheless, high winds and heavy rainfall are both expected to impact the Louisiana coastline. Six weeks later, the southwest part of the state is still recovering from the impacts of Laura. That storm made landfall as a category 4 hurricane - devastating Lake Charles & the surrounding region and killing 26 according to the AP. As of Wednesday afternoon’s NHC forecast, Delta is expected to be Category 2 strength before making landfall Friday evening.

The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for strengthening as Delta churns over the warm waters of the Gulf. (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.