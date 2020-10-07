Advertisement

Hy-Vee pharmacies adds COVID-19 testing at 2 Madison locations

Hy-Vee officials announced they will be presenting a a check for more than $100,500 to River Bend Foodbank on Thursday. The donation is part of Hy-Vee's company-wide $1 million campaign to help restock food banks across eight states. (MGN Image)
Hy-Vee officials announced they will be presenting a a check for more than $100,500 to River Bend Foodbank on Thursday. The donation is part of Hy-Vee's company-wide $1 million campaign to help restock food banks across eight states. (MGN Image) (KWQC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee expanded its drive-thru COVID-19 testing to 150 more pharmacy locations across the country Wednesday, including two in Madison.

These tests are free and people do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms in order to be tested. However, they must register online to get a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

The test is also now available for children ages three and up, if they are registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Testing windows are offered on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Hours of testing operations vary by pharmacy, so those interested should visit test coordinator eTrueNorth’s website. Each test will take about five minutes and then are shipped to a lab via UPS.

Test results should come in an email to the patient within three to five business days.

The Madison pharmacies include the 3801 East Washington Avenue and 675 South Whitney Way.

The company noted that the testing started in 11 pharmacy locations across the country. Each location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public Service Commission looks to expand broadband with CARES Act funding

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

No charges in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Public Service Commission looks to expand broadband with CARES Act funding

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Football

Only essential personnel allowed at Badger Football home opener

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday that only essentially personnel will be allowed to attend the Badger Football season opener at Camp Randall, meaning no family of players or coaches will be able to attend.

Consumer

Packers: Your cash is no good here

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Lambeau Field transitioned Wednesday to completely cashless payment systems throughout the stadium on game days and non-game days.

Latest News

News

Is Wisconsin ready for COVID-19 surge?

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocketing, especially South Central Wisconsin

Updated: 27 minutes ago

State

No charges in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Co. District Attorney will not file charges against the Wauwatosa officer who shot and killed a Black teenager outside suburban Milwaukee Mall in February.

News

GOP leaders: DHS new indoor gathering order “unenforceable”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin lawmakers say they want their chance to weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers new emergency order capping the number of people allowed at an indoor public gathering.