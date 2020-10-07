Hy-Vee pharmacies adds COVID-19 testing at 2 Madison locations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee expanded its drive-thru COVID-19 testing to 150 more pharmacy locations across the country Wednesday, including two in Madison.

These tests are free and people do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms in order to be tested. However, they must register online to get a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

The test is also now available for children ages three and up, if they are registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Testing windows are offered on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Hours of testing operations vary by pharmacy, so those interested should visit test coordinator eTrueNorth’s website. Each test will take about five minutes and then are shipped to a lab via UPS.

Test results should come in an email to the patient within three to five business days.

The Madison pharmacies include the 3801 East Washington Avenue and 675 South Whitney Way.

The company noted that the testing started in 11 pharmacy locations across the country. Each location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour.

