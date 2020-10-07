Advertisement

Investigator: Wauwatosa cop should be fired after shootings

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An independent investigator is recommending officials in a Milwaukee suburb fire a police officer who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February.

Cole was Black, as is Mensah. Two earlier shootings involving Mensah were ruled justified.

Former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic looked into the most recent shooting at the request of the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission. His report Wednesday concluded Mensah should be fired because the risk of a fourth shooting is too great.

The report comes as the Milwaukee County prosecutor is expected to announce whether Mensah will be charged in Cole’s death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dane Co. details how its COVID-19 order is stricter than the state’s new one

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane County health officials are following up on Tuesday’s statewide order limiting mass gatherings by explaining that some of the restrictions of its local order are stricter - and, as per the state’s mandate - they must be followed.

State

Jacob Blake out of hospital, moved to rehabilitation center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Jacob Blake has left the hospital and is now in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.

News

HALLOWEEN IN A PANDEMIC: Guidelines in our area

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest on rules and times for Halloween in our area.

News

Freakfest in Madison canceled

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Long lines at Alliant Energy testing center

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Tracking movement in Wisconsin, leading up to latest health order

Updated: 12 hours ago

Coronavirus

Tracking movement in Wisconsin, leading up to latest health order

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A ‘mobility map’ out of UW-Madison tracks how Wisconsin came to be the “nation’s COVID-19 hot spot,” according to Governor Tony Evers.

Local

Freakfest on State Street canceled for 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The annual Freakfest in downtown Madison has been canceled this year.

Consumer

New Madison gift store shows off local artists' work, including holiday gifts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A new gift store will open on Madison’s west side for local artists in southern Wisconsin who have not been able to sell their work to do so.

Local

Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office program aims to improve discourse between first responders, people with disabilities

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Walworth Sheriff’s Office launched a new program Tuesday to enhance conversation between first responders and people with a disability like autism that could affect their communication.