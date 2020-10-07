Investigator: Wauwatosa cop should be fired after shootings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An independent investigator is recommending officials in a Milwaukee suburb fire a police officer who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February.

Cole was Black, as is Mensah. Two earlier shootings involving Mensah were ruled justified.

Former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic looked into the most recent shooting at the request of the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission. His report Wednesday concluded Mensah should be fired because the risk of a fourth shooting is too great.

The report comes as the Milwaukee County prosecutor is expected to announce whether Mensah will be charged in Cole’s death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.