Advertisement

Madison Common Council begins application process for interim District 7 alder

Applications are due to the Common Council by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20
(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council is accepting resumes to fill the District 7 aldermanic vacancy after Alder Donna Moreland resigned from the Council least month.

The Common Council President will oversee the application process to fill the vacancy. Applications must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications will be reviewed by the Common Council Executive Committee on Friday, Oct. 30. The CCEC will make their recommendation to the Common Council and an interim District 7 Alder will be named on Nov. 17 to serve until April 20, 2021.

Madison’s District 7 spans the southwestern corner of the city.

Applications should include:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Home telephone number
  • Work telephone number
  • Email address
  • A biographical resume should include education, work, neighborhood, and civic experience
  • A statement on why the applicant wishes to serve
  • A statement of what the applicant wants to accomplish
  • Whether the applicant plans to run for alderperson in the spring 2021 election

Applications should be emailed to ccec@cityofmadison.com

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man trapped under combine pronounced dead at scene

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 67-year-old rural Monticello man has died in a combine accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon the Green County Sheriff’s Office says.

State

No charges in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Co. District Attorney will not file charges against the Wauwatosa officer who shot and killed a Black teenager outside suburban Milwaukee Mall in February.

News

GOP leaders: DHS new indoor gathering order “unenforceable”

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin lawmakers say they want their chance to weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers new emergency order capping the number of people allowed at an indoor public gathering.

Local

Joe Biden holds 5-point lead over President Trump in latest poll

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a five-point lead on President Donald Trump in the latest Marquette Law School poll that was released Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Public Service Commission looks to expand broadband with CARES Act funding

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
The PSC will meet Thursday and award this money to some programs who were not chosen for the 2020 grants earlier this year.

Local

MPD: Suspect holding knife attempts to take cash from restaurant register

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department reports that a masked man holding a knife Monday night attempted to steal money from a restaurant cash register.

Local

Names released of motorcycle riders killed in Rock Co. crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the names of the man and woman killed Tuesday when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in the Town of Magnolia.

Local

Poll: Wisconsinites worry more this month about getting “seriously ill” from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday shows that more people are very worried about getting sick from COVID-19 this month than were in September.

Crime

Butler man sentence for deadly crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 49-year-old Butler man learned his fate Wednesday after being found guilty for his involvement in a deadly 2017 crash.

Coronavirus

DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocketing, especially South Central Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The entire state of Wisconsin - but, especially south-central Wisconsin - faces a crisis with the number of people being hospitalized by COVID-19 rapidly rises, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.