Madison Common Council begins application process for interim District 7 alder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council is accepting resumes to fill the District 7 aldermanic vacancy after Alder Donna Moreland resigned from the Council least month.

The Common Council President will oversee the application process to fill the vacancy. Applications must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications will be reviewed by the Common Council Executive Committee on Friday, Oct. 30. The CCEC will make their recommendation to the Common Council and an interim District 7 Alder will be named on Nov. 17 to serve until April 20, 2021.

Madison’s District 7 spans the southwestern corner of the city.

Applications should include:

Name

Address

Home telephone number

Work telephone number

Email address

A biographical resume should include education, work, neighborhood, and civic experience

A statement on why the applicant wishes to serve

A statement of what the applicant wants to accomplish

Whether the applicant plans to run for alderperson in the spring 2021 election

Applications should be emailed to ccec@cityofmadison.com

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.