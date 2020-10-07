Advertisement

Madison to spend $10K investigating profanity at council meeting

Alder Paul Skidmore - 9th Dist.
Alder Paul Skidmore - 9th Dist.(City of Madison website)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council agreed Tuesday night to spend $10,000 for a forensic investigation into a gender-based profanity that was uttered during a virtual council meeting in September. The investigation comes following a complaint filed by Shadayra Kilfoy-Fores against Alder Paul Skidmore.

During the September 1 meeting, where the Council approved oversight measures for the Madison Police Department, remarks from over 30 members of the public, including Shadyra-Fores, were heard. Approximately eight hours into the meeting, an alder was heard uttering the word “c*nt” after a member of the public was introduced to comment on an agenda item.

The resolution states the city will use existing appropriations to pay for the investigation. The money will be spent to perform a forensic analysis that will look into the metadata from the September 1 council meeting, which was carried out via a Zoom call. It will also be used for a speaker recognition analysis.

The council demanded the results of the investigation be returned no later than November 10, at which time the council will consider if any further action will be needed.

