Man trapped under combine pronounced dead at scene

MONTICELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old rural Monticello man has died in a combine accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon the Green County Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators determined the man was using the combine to pick soybeans at a field located along Little Sugar Ln. in the Washington Township when the machine exhibited mechanical problems. The man tried repairing the combine but was trapped under the head of the equipment.

First responders, including personnel from the Monticello Fire Department, Green County EMS, Monticello Police and Green County Deputies, freed the man from the equipment and performed life saving measures.

Medflight personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene and the Green County Coroner’s Office was called.

The incident is still under investigation and the identify of the man is being withheld until family is notified.

