Mild weather continues into the first part of next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very mild October weather will continue across the region. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday as a cold front will sweep across the southern part of the state early today. With the front in our vicinity, the wind will shift and kick up a little in the afternoon. A northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 m.p.h. is expected.

High pressure will build in and sunshine will continue for tomorrow. Temperatures will still be a little above average with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

A warm front will approach Thursday afternoon and move through Thursday night. That will set the stage for potentially the warmest day for the remainder of the year on Friday. High temperatures will approach 80 degrees. The record high for Friday is 85 degrees, set in 2010.

