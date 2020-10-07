Advertisement

Mild weather continues into the first part of next week

Temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Friday
Above-average temperatures continue into next week.
Above-average temperatures continue into next week.(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very mild October weather will continue across the region. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday as a cold front will sweep across the southern part of the state early today. With the front in our vicinity, the wind will shift and kick up a little in the afternoon. A northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 m.p.h. is expected.

High pressure will build in and sunshine will continue for tomorrow. Temperatures will still be a little above average with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

A warm front will approach Thursday afternoon and move through Thursday night. That will set the stage for potentially the warmest day for the remainder of the year on Friday. High temperatures will approach 80 degrees. The record high for Friday is 85 degrees, set in 2010.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Look Up Tonight: Mars won't be this close again until 2035

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Look Up Tonight - Mars won't be this close again until 2035

Updated: 17 hours ago

Forecast

No shortage of sunshine or warm fall temperatures this week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By James Parish
Highs on Tuesday will near or just above 70 degrees.

Forecast

James's Monday afternoon forecast - FALL-tastic weather this week!

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

FALL-tastic weather this week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Temperatures will be much warmer this week!

Forecast

October warm-up around the corner

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
The first full week of October features above-average temperatures.

Forecast

Brendan's Sunday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT

Forecast

One more cool day - BIG warm-up coming this week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT

Forecast

Big warm-up coming next week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT
Sunday will be out last cool day before temperatures start to warm!

Forecast

Sunday sunshine returns after a frosty morning

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
A cooler weekend is followed by near & above-average temperatures next week.