Monticello man trapped under combine dies

MONTICELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old rural Monticello man died Wednesday afternoon after getting stuck under a combine, the Green County Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators determined the man was using the combine to pick soybeans at a field located along Little Sugar Ln. in the Washington Township when the machine exhibited mechanical problems. The man tried repairing the combine but was trapped under the head of the equipment.

First responders, including personnel from the Monticello Fire Department, Green County EMS, Monticello Police and Green County Deputies, freed the man from under the equipment and performed life saving measures.

Medflight personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene

Law enforcement is still investigating and the identify of the man is being withheld until family is notified.

