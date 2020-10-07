MPD: Suspect holding knife attempts to take cash from restaurant register

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reports that a masked man holding a knife Monday night attempted to steal money from a restaurant cash register.

An employee told MPD officers that a man came up to him around 10:35 p.m. at the TGI Friday’s at 2502 East Springs Drive. The suspect was wearing a mask, a beanie and all dark clothing.

The suspect, who was holding a knife, then demanded that he be taken to the cash register. MPD said the employee “was taken to the register” and then called for a manger. However, the suspect ran away when the manager was called.

There was no money taken and MPD added that the suspect was believed to be between 5′11″ and 6′ tall.

A K9 was used at the scene and officers are gathering video evidence of the incident. MPD asked that anyone with information reach out to Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.