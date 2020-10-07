Advertisement

Names released of motorcycle riders killed in Rock Co. crash

(WLUC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the names of the man and woman killed Tuesday when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in the Town of Magnolia.

The medical examiner’s office identified them as Albert H. Kath III, of Janesville, and Tammy S. Northrup, of Beloit. Its report confirmed both Kath, 67, and Northrup, 57, were pronounced dead at the scene and the preliminary investigation indicated they both died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a crash at N. HWY 104 and Dunphy Road.

Investigators determined a pickup truck, driven by a 40-year-old male from Evansville, was heading northbound on HWY 104 and stopped to turn west on Dunphy Rd. While the truck was stopped, the motorcycle, which was being driven by Kath, ran into the back of it, throwing both him and Northrup off the bike.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man trapped under combine pronounced dead at scene

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 67-year-old rural Monticello man has died in a combine accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon the Green County Sheriff’s Office says.

State

No charges in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Co. District Attorney will not file charges against the Wauwatosa officer who shot and killed a Black teenager outside suburban Milwaukee Mall in February.

News

GOP leaders: DHS new indoor gathering order “unenforceable”

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin lawmakers say they want their chance to weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers new emergency order capping the number of people allowed at an indoor public gathering.

Local

Joe Biden holds 5-point lead over President Trump in latest poll

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a five-point lead on President Donald Trump in the latest Marquette Law School poll that was released Wednesday.

News

Madison Common Council begins application process for interim District 7 alder

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Common Council is accepting resumes to fill the District 7 aldermanic vacancy after Alder Donna Moreland resigned from the Council least month.

Latest News

News

Public Service Commission looks to expand broadband with CARES Act funding

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
The PSC will meet Thursday and award this money to some programs who were not chosen for the 2020 grants earlier this year.

Local

MPD: Suspect holding knife attempts to take cash from restaurant register

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department reports that a masked man holding a knife Monday night attempted to steal money from a restaurant cash register.

Local

Poll: Wisconsinites worry more this month about getting “seriously ill” from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday shows that more people are very worried about getting sick from COVID-19 this month than were in September.

Crime

Butler man sentence for deadly crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 49-year-old Butler man learned his fate Wednesday after being found guilty for his involvement in a deadly 2017 crash.

Coronavirus

DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocketing, especially South Central Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The entire state of Wisconsin - but, especially south-central Wisconsin - faces a crisis with the number of people being hospitalized by COVID-19 rapidly rises, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.