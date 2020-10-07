Advertisement

New Madison gift store shows off local artists' work, including holiday gifts

The store will be open for the holiday season through December 28, 2020.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new gift store will open on Madison’s west side for local artists in southern Wisconsin who have not been able to sell their work to do so.

Kylee’s Gift Cottage will host their grand opening on Saturday and is located at 6717 Odana Road in Madison. Over 20 permanent and local artists have come together to sell their art, as well as 15 visiting artists.

The store will sell items such as woodwork, jewelry and mixed media framed art. According to a news release, the store is full of holiday gift ideas and home decoration. There is also decor for a year-round look.

The temporary store will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Up to three artists will rotate in the store every week.

The store will be open for the holiday season through December 28, 2020.

