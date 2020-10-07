No charges in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Co. District Attorney will not file charges against the Wauwatosa officer who shot and killed a Black teenager outside suburban Milwaukee Mall in February.

The District Attorney’s Office determined Officer Joseph Mensah believed his life was in danger or he was at risk of great bodily harm when he shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole on February 2 and that belief was “objectively reasonable.”

“I do not believe that the State could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah,” District Attorny John Chisholm wrote.

Cole was shot by Mensah, who is also Black, outside Mayfair Mall after a disturbance was reported inside the shopping center. Police say Cole ran from police and fired first before he was shot. Cole’s family disputes the accusation that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be terminated.

The death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole was the third fatal shooting involving Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in the last five years. Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor ruled the previous two shootings were justified self-defense.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.