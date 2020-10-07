Advertisement

NOAA: 16 Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters impact the U.S. so far in 2020

With nearly three months to go, 2020 ties with 2011 & 2017 for most annual, billion-dollar weather/climate disasters.
As of October 7th, sixteen billion-dollar weather/climate disasters have impacted the United States.
As of October 7th, sixteen billion-dollar weather/climate disasters have impacted the United States.(NOAA | U.S. National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA))
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The western wildfires, a drought/heatwave, Midwest derecho, as well as Hurricanes Sally, Laura, & Isaias have all impacted the U.S. since June. All of these events are among the 16 that make up 2020′s billion-dollar weather/climate disasters. The numbers were released Wednesday by scientists with NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Eleven of the disasters are attributed to severe storms across 30 states. The other five are made up of three hurricanes, the western wildfires in California, Oregon & Washington as well as the West-Central U.S. drought/heatwave this summer.

2020′s ties with 2011 & 2017 for most annual, billion-dollar weather/climate disasters. There are still nearly three months to go and another tropical cyclone is aimed at the Gulf Coast. According to NOAA, 2020 is a record, sixth-consecutive year where 10 or more billion-dollar disasters have struck the U.S.

LOOKING BACK - SEPTEMBER

While southern Wisconsin’s weather was unusually chilly at the beginning of September, an unusual cold snap halted the northern Plains' growing season early. Other notable national weather events include drifting smoke from the western wildfires as well as Hurricane Sally & Tropical Storm Beta.

Several significant weather/climate events impacted the U.S. during September 2020.
Several significant weather/climate events impacted the U.S. during September 2020.(NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information)

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information track weather & climate events that have significant impacts on the economy and society.

NCEI currently monitors and assesses the costs and impacts of:

-Hurricanes

-Drought

-Inland floods

-Severe local storms

-Wildfires

-Crop freeze events

-Winter storms

According to NOAA, the U.S. has sustained 279 weather and climate disasters where overall damages/costs reach or exceed $1 billion dollars.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Northern Lights could be visible over southern Wisconsin Monday night

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
If you look up at the night sky tonight, there is a chance you could see the northern lights.

Weather Headlines

Western Wildfires Among Largest in History

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Western wildfires have scorched millions of acres in California & Oregon. That's about all of south-central Wisconsin in comparison.

Weather Headlines

Western wildfires are causing those hazy skies over Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
When you look at up the sky Monday, you’ll see more than just sunshine and clouds. The sky will be appear hazy and milky white.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Early Light Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Some portions of the NBC 15 viewing area are under a Frost Advisory tonight.

Weather Headlines

Split Labor Day Weekend Weather Expected

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
The first half of the weekend looking much nicer than the second.

Weather Headlines

Add an umbrella to Monday's checklist - Rain chances are increasing

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

First Alert: Cool Night Ahead

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Weather Headlines

Heavy rains bring flooding to Columbia Co.

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbia Co. Emergency Management Office is warning people that recent rains are pushing river level higher and flooding roads through the county.