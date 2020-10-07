NOAA: 16 Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters impact the U.S. so far in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The western wildfires, a drought/heatwave, Midwest derecho, as well as Hurricanes Sally, Laura, & Isaias have all impacted the U.S. since June. All of these events are among the 16 that make up 2020′s billion-dollar weather/climate disasters. The numbers were released Wednesday by scientists with NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Eleven of the disasters are attributed to severe storms across 30 states. The other five are made up of three hurricanes, the western wildfires in California, Oregon & Washington as well as the West-Central U.S. drought/heatwave this summer.

2020′s ties with 2011 & 2017 for most annual, billion-dollar weather/climate disasters. There are still nearly three months to go and another tropical cyclone is aimed at the Gulf Coast. According to NOAA, 2020 is a record, sixth-consecutive year where 10 or more billion-dollar disasters have struck the U.S.

LOOKING BACK - SEPTEMBER

While southern Wisconsin’s weather was unusually chilly at the beginning of September, an unusual cold snap halted the northern Plains' growing season early. Other notable national weather events include drifting smoke from the western wildfires as well as Hurricane Sally & Tropical Storm Beta.

Several significant weather/climate events impacted the U.S. during September 2020. (NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information)

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information track weather & climate events that have significant impacts on the economy and society.

NCEI currently monitors and assesses the costs and impacts of:

-Hurricanes

-Drought

-Inland floods

-Severe local storms

-Wildfires

-Crop freeze events

-Winter storms

According to NOAA, the U.S. has sustained 279 weather and climate disasters where overall damages/costs reach or exceed $1 billion dollars.

