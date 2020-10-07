Advertisement

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
By James Parish
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This mild stretch of fall weather is going to continue through the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. We’re even going to get one last taste of summer by Firday. This will be the warmest day this week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The average high for this time of year is in the lower 60s.

Wednesday afternoon will be FALL-tastic! Expect lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is above average for this time of year. The only downfall about today will be the wind. Expect a northwest wind at around 15 mph. Temperatures will quickly drop through the 50s this evening, so you’ll probably need a light jacket if you are going to be running errands.

Wednesday's Planner
Wednesday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be seasonably chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will be allowed to tumble with a clear sky overhead and a light wind.

Lows Wednesday Night
Lows Wednesday Night(WMTV NBC15)

Thursday will be another nice fall day. There will be no shortage of sunshine and temperatures will be mild. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. One nice thing about Thursday will be the lighter winds.

Thursday's Planner
Thursday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

A warm front will bring in the warmest weather of the week on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Friday will also be sunny and breezy. Expect a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts on Friday could be as high as 30 mph.

High Temperatures - Friday
High Temperatures - Friday(WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will likely drop south across the area early on Saturday. This front won’t bring in any rain, but it will knock our temperatures down a little. Highs on Saturday will only be near 70 degrees. Sunday will be a touch cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. This weekend looks dry with lots of sunshine.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker probably won’t arrive until sometime early next week. This is when an upper-level storm system will throw a strong cold front through the area. This front will bring in a chance of rain and more seasonable temperatures.

