Only essential personnel allowed at Badger Football home opener

Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored at touchdown against Central Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday that only essential personnel will be allowed to attend the Badger Football season opener at Camp Randall, meaning no family of players or coaches will be able to attend.

The university cited the significant increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Wisconsin.

This change will limit attendance inside of Camp Randall from about 1,500 people to only players and coaches of both teams, essential public safety and stadium operations personnel and some broadcasters and journalists.

If state conditions improve, the approach would be modified for future games.

The Badgers are scheduled to take on Illinois on either Oct. 23 or 24, with a final date still not finalized. UW- Madison noted that planning for the game has been taking place since Sept. 16 when the Big Ten Conference announced the season would resume.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank asked fans to watch Badger games from homes this year.

“Given the high rates of infection in the state of Wisconsin, we don’t want anyone in the stadium who doesn’t need to be there,” Blank said.

Blank added that she is welcoming a continued partnership with the City of Madison, Madison Police Department, Public Health Madison & Dane County and businesses in the community to ensure health regulations are being followed.

The following additional changes were also made:

  • Tailgating, loitering, and open containers will not be allowed on campus.
  • Campus lots will be closed, except for UW employees with a baselot permit, using it for work purposes.
  • There will be no game-day sponsored activities during home football weekends.
  • Badgerville, Badger Bash and other traditions will not be held.
  • The Badger Band and Spirit Squad will not perform during games or on-campus events.
  • Breese Terrace will be open.
  • Campus and City of Madison vending and merchandise locations will not be available along Breese Terrace or in the park area between Breese, Regent and Monroe.
  • Bucky’s Locker Room at Gate 1 will remain closed on game days.

