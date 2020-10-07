Advertisement

Packers: Your cash is no good here

No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions
No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Lambeau Field transitioned Wednesday to completely cashless payment systems throughout the stadium on game days and non-game days.

The Packers explained the change was due to build on recent updates to their sale systems, as well as renovation to the concourses and concession stands.

The change was originally going to take place over the course of the next few seasons, but was expedited to introduce it as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

This transition affects:

  • All food and beverage stands
  • The Packers Pro Shop
  • The ticket office
  • 1919 Kitchen and Tap
  • The Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours.
  • All Packers-operated businesses at Titletown

Private businessess in Titletown such as Lodge Kohler, Hinterland and Bellin Health are not affected by this change.

Parking is still on a cash-only basis at the stadium for game days if fans are allowed to attend later in the season.

Those who do not use credit or bank cards can use a free cash-to-card conversion statement, which will issue payment cards that can be used at the field, as well as other retailers outside the stadium.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public Service Commission looks to expand broadband with CARES Act funding

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

No charges in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Public Service Commission looks to expand broadband with CARES Act funding

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Football

Only essential personnel allowed at Badger Football home opener

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday that only essentially personnel will be allowed to attend the Badger Football season opener at Camp Randall, meaning no family of players or coaches will be able to attend.

Latest News

News

Is Wisconsin ready for COVID-19 surge?

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocketing, especially South Central Wisconsin

Updated: 27 minutes ago

State

No charges in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Co. District Attorney will not file charges against the Wauwatosa officer who shot and killed a Black teenager outside suburban Milwaukee Mall in February.

Local

Hy-Vee pharmacies adds COVID-19 testing at 2 Madison locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Hy-Vee expanded its drive-thru COVID-19 testing to 150 more pharmacy locations across the country Wednesday, including two in Madison.

News

GOP leaders: DHS new indoor gathering order “unenforceable”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin lawmakers say they want their chance to weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers new emergency order capping the number of people allowed at an indoor public gathering.