Packers: Your cash is no good here

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Lambeau Field transitioned Wednesday to completely cashless payment systems throughout the stadium on game days and non-game days.

The Packers explained the change was due to build on recent updates to their sale systems, as well as renovation to the concourses and concession stands.

The change was originally going to take place over the course of the next few seasons, but was expedited to introduce it as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

This transition affects:

All food and beverage stands

The Packers Pro Shop

The ticket office

1919 Kitchen and Tap

The Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours.

All Packers-operated businesses at Titletown

Private businessess in Titletown such as Lodge Kohler, Hinterland and Bellin Health are not affected by this change.

Parking is still on a cash-only basis at the stadium for game days if fans are allowed to attend later in the season.

Those who do not use credit or bank cards can use a free cash-to-card conversion statement, which will issue payment cards that can be used at the field, as well as other retailers outside the stadium.

