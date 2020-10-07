Advertisement

Tracking movement in Wisconsin, leading up to latest health order

By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘mobility map’ out of UW-Madison tracks how Wisconsin came to be the “nation’s COVID-19 hot spot,” according to Governor Tony Evers.

Tuesday, the governor issued the latest emergency order, which caps indoor capacity at 25 percent. He told reporters, “This is one of those rare occasions where staying away is actually the best way to show just how much you care about your loved ones and your friends.”

The order cites, Wisconsin is the state with the third highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past seven days (17,641 cases).

“Today, we are in a worse place than we were in March, and so we need to think like that again,” Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, said.

Song Gao, assistant professor of geography at UW-Madison, showed that in March, movement in Wisconsin was at a steady low, correlating with the governor’s Safer at Home order.

“We actually responded very strongly,” he said. “Most of the counties in Wisconsin followed the guidance.”

Gao has been tracking mobility across the country through anonymous cell phone data. Since March, he has published the data points online. Since the expiration of the Safer at Home order, Gao said mobility, measured by the median of maximum travel distance over time, has increased. The record high was on Labor Day.

The order limiting indoor capacity takes effect Thursday. Whether Wisconsin’s movement will decrease as a result of the order—Gao predicts, we’ll see a mix.

“I think we really like the outdoors,” he said, describing how he expects Wisconsinites to travel to see the fall colors. “In that case, you can still see an increase in mobility. But for the indoor activity, because you don’t really make trips to the indoor services, food services, restaurants or bars, I think that will definitely reduce the mobility index.”

The emergency order on indoor capacity has a few exceptions, including long-term care facilities and public infrastructure operations, such as food production and distribution, airports and utilities.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Administration official: Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Administration official: Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus.

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

National Politics

Trump reports ‘no symptoms,’ returns to downplaying virus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

National Politics

COVID-19 crisis continues without a stimulus bill in sight

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states, forcing officials in some places to make tough decisions.

Latest News

National Politics

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

Coronavirus

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

Coronavirus

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The White House declined offers from the CDC to help with contact tracing, an official said.

Coronavirus

CDC: How contact tracing works

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

National Politics

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

National

AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The person tells The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.