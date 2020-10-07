Advertisement

Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office program aims to improve discourse between first responders, people with disabilities

(KSFY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHORN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office launched a new program Tuesday to improve conversation between first responders and people with a disability like autism that could affect their communication.

Sheriff Kurt Picknell explained that this program is part of their effort to ensure the safety of all county residents when they have interactions with EMS, fire and local law enforcement.

Residents who have friends or family with autism or other disabilities can visit the sheriff office’s website to complete a form electronically and submit it. People will be able to provide their addresses, emergency contact information and other information.

The other information can include the person’s specific disability, certain behaviors or conditions the person may have, as well as any note on how to best communicate with the person.

Once the form is submitted, the information will be entered into a records management system through the office’s Communications Center to make available for all county law enforcement and first responders.

Picknell believes this information will reduce the possibility of misunderstandings or unnecessary stress for those with disabilities if they come in contact with a first responder.

Picknell also added that participation in the registry is completely voluntary and all information is confidential. People must also live in Walworth County in order to fill this form out.

