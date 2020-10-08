Advertisement

Beautiful weather is expected this weekend

Perhaps the nicest weekend for the rest of the year
Today's high temperature will reach the mid- to upper 60s.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sprawling ridge of high pressure will dominate weather conditions across the region through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Bright sunshine and very mild temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Today high temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but wind will be light or calm through the day. A warm front will move through early tomorrow and warmer air will fill in behind it. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s. Wind will become more of an issue with sustained winds out of the south at 15 to 20 m.p.h. gusting to 30 m.p.h.

Sunshine, pleasant temperatures and light winds will be seen through the weekend with highs in the low 70s both days.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

