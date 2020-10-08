Beautiful weather is expected this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sprawling ridge of high pressure will dominate weather conditions across the region through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Bright sunshine and very mild temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Today high temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but wind will be light or calm through the day. A warm front will move through early tomorrow and warmer air will fill in behind it. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s. Wind will become more of an issue with sustained winds out of the south at 15 to 20 m.p.h. gusting to 30 m.p.h.

Sunshine, pleasant temperatures and light winds will be seen through the weekend with highs in the low 70s both days.

