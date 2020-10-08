Advertisement

Second Presidential debate will be virtual

Thursday, October 15 Presidential debate will be virtual.
Thursday, October 15 Presidential debate will be virtual.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

The nonpartisan host of the debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami. Now, the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cancer Isn’t Canceled: Liam’s journey to remission

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
On Thursday, you can be a part of the cure as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting their annual Light the Night event.

News

Save the date for Light the Night

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

NBC15 News political analyst weighs in on Vice Presidential Debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
NBC15 political analyst Richard Haven said the Vice Presidential Debate was “quite a difference” from the presidential debate last week.

News

NBC15 political analyst weighs in on VP Debate

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Air-pressure candy dispensers debut this Halloween

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Only essential personnel allowed at Badger home opener

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

NBC15 Investigates campaign spending in Wisconsin

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Madison-area State Farm agents raise $20,000 for Second Harvest Foodbank

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
State Farm agents in the Madison area have raised over $20,000 for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Local

How’s this for trick-or-treating this year: Air-pressure candy dispensers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A retired architect is taking on the question many parents have with Halloween around the corner: can trick-or-treating happen safely, if at all?

Local

Markesan superintendent dies after three-month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Markesan Schools superintendent and Athletic Director Duane Bark has died on Wednesday after a three month battle with COVID-19.