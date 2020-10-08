Advertisement

Cancer Isn’t Canceled: Liam’s journey to remission

He’s an Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia survivor and a Chronic Myeloid Leukemia fighter.
Liam Sanborn, the honored hero at the 2019 Light the Night in Madison.
By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Thursday, you can be a part of the cure as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting their annual Light the Night event.  Like so many events this year, it too is going virtual.  Sign-up is open until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Organizers said they took all the traditional elements including the opening ceremony, they circle of survivors and the remembrance dome; digitized them and made them interactive.

“Cancer knows no boundaries,” said Shannon Ratchman, the campaign director for Madison’s Light the Night.  “Cancer knows no age and cancer doesn’t know anything about pandemics.  The fight keeps going because patients don’t have a choice.  Families don’t have a choice.”

Families just like the Sanborns.  NBC15′s Amy Pflugshaupt first introduced us to Liam in Oct. 2019.  He’s an Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia survivor and a Chronic Myeloid Leukemia fighter.  Thursday, Only on NBC15 News at 10, Amy checks back in with the Sanborns to find out where Liam is on the road to remission and how the latest research from LLS is helping them get there.

If you’d like to register for the Virtual Light the Night event click here.

Text to Donate: Text CUREMADISON to 39999 to donate


Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

