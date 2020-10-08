Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Offices reaches funding goal for new K-9

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office have reached their goal of $20,000 in donations for their effort to add a fourth K-9 to their team.

Milling company Didion donated $5,000, which allowed for the department to go over their goal. An anonymous local business had agreed to match the donations once they reached their goal, gifting an additional $20,000.

The department would usually hold a golf outing to raise the funds, but had to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Derek Jesko said he was “grateful” and “humbled” by the support from the community and Didion.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of support we have gotten from our communities and businesses, like Didion,” Jesko said. “Our K9 program is only operable because of community donations, so donations like this one are critical for us.”

Didion president Riley Didion felt it was part of their duty as an area business to support local law enforcement with this goal.

“I am so proud of our team and the impact we have around the world with the food we help produce to manufacturing and donating hand sanitizer to, now, helping keep our local communities safe,” he said.

The department noted that though they have reached their initial goal, they will still need assistance with ongoing expenses. Those who are interested in donating to help cover the costs of items like continued training and veterinarian bills can call Lieutenant Cory Miller at 608-742-4166 ext. 3305.

