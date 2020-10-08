Advertisement

Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Offices reaches funding goal for new K-9

Left to right: Deputy Ron Stage, Captain Jason Kocovsky, Deputy Derek Jesko, K9 Artus, Derrick Clark, Mark Nehls, Riley Didion
Left to right: Deputy Ron Stage, Captain Jason Kocovsky, Deputy Derek Jesko, K9 Artus, Derrick Clark, Mark Nehls, Riley Didion(Didion)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office have reached their goal of $20,000 in donations for their effort to add a fourth K-9 to their team.

Milling company Didion donated $5,000, which allowed for the department to go over their goal. An anonymous local business had agreed to match the donations once they reached their goal, gifting an additional $20,000.

The department would usually hold a golf outing to raise the funds, but had to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Derek Jesko said he was “grateful” and “humbled” by the support from the community and Didion.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of support we have gotten from our communities and businesses, like Didion,” Jesko said. “Our K9 program is only operable because of community donations, so donations like this one are critical for us.”

Didion president Riley Didion felt it was part of their duty as an area business to support local law enforcement with this goal.

“I am so proud of our team and the impact we have around the world with the food we help produce to manufacturing and donating hand sanitizer to, now, helping keep our local communities safe,” he said.

The department noted that though they have reached their initial goal, they will still need assistance with ongoing expenses. Those who are interested in donating to help cover the costs of items like continued training and veterinarian bills can call Lieutenant Cory Miller at 608-742-4166 ext. 3305.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Legislative agency critical of indoor gathering orders says it’s still ‘enforceable’

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The non-partisan Legislative Reference Bureau stated any order, even one where the enforceability is questioned, remains in effect for its duration – unless a court rules otherwise.

Local

UW Health encourages people to get flu shots at drive-thru clinic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
UW Health officials encouraged people Thursday to utilize their first drive-thru flu shot clinic to get their vaccine while following COVID-19 health guidelines.

Local

Eric Trump to visit two cities in the Badger state next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Eric Trump will be visiting two cities in the Badger State on Monday, including Milton in Rock County.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit a new high Thursday, surpassing 3,000 cases in a single day for the first time ever.

Latest News

Local

Police give all clear in downtown Sun Prairie after gas leak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Sun Prairie Police Department is urging people Thursday to avoid downtown due to a gas leak.

Politics

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

State

Milwaukee won’t adhere to state order limiting businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public Health Madison & Dane Co. also stated it would enforce its own guidelines rather than follow the state’s order.

Politics

State Democrats call Rep. Greg Murphy tweet racist, xenophobic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Democratic party in one county is angry over a deleted Twitter post by Republican Congressman Greg Murphy.

Local

Support small businesses in Stoughton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Small businesses are the backbone of communities throughout south central Wisconsin. NBC15 is committed to highlighting small businesses throughout the area and share how you help.

Regional

FBI thwarted militia plot to kidnap Whitmer, overthrow state government

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The FBI says it thwarted a plot involving the Michigan militia, which allegedly planned to overthrow the state government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.