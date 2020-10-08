COVID-19 won’t stop Humane Society of Jefferson Co. from hosting Fur Ball event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may not be able to visit the Humane Society of Jefferson County in person without an appointment this year, but you can support them in a virtual event this October.

The Fur Ball event will be held virtually on Oct. 24 for the first time in the society’s history.

The event is an annual fundraiser that helps provide “food, medical care and love” to the animals they care for.

The theme of this year’s event is TAILgating Night In and the society encourages people to join them for a week of events, giveaways and adorable animals during the week leading up to the live event. People can wear their favorite comfy clothes and sportswear to fully embrace being cozy at home.

The week’s worth of events, silent auction and live events are free and open to the public. One item up for auction is an American Girl convertible, which some of the animals took for a test drive.

In order to register for the Fur Ball or find more information, people can visit the society’s website.

