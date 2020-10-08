Advertisement

Dane Co. at record hospitalization levels - and it may not be counting everyone

(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials noted Thursday morning that the county currently has a record-high number of hospitalizations and goes on to warn that its figure may not include everyone who has needed inpatient care.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane Co., its count includes everyone who was in the hospital when they were interviewed. However, when it comes to those who were admitted after health officials spoke with them, they may not be included. They are often covered in hospital reports, but not always.

“Keep in mind (the count) may be an underrepresentation of people who test positive who are ultimately hospitalized with COVID,” the agency wrote a Twitter thread.

At the time of Dane Co. tweets, the hospitalization number stood at 54. In a Thursday morning update on the county dashboard, released later in the morning, that figure ballooned to 60.

The rising hospitalization rate is a trend occurring across the state as well, Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm noted during a Wednesday news briefing. Palm pointed out that the number of people hospitalized across Wisconsin increased 26 percent, to 853 patients, in the last week alone.

She also singled out south-central Wisconsin, which includes Madison, Janesville, and Beloit, the rate was more than double the state’s number, 54 percent, rising from 77 to 113 people currently hospitalized.

“Some of our worst fears are being realized,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said, urging everyone to stay home if they can, limit the trips they take, socially distance, and wear a mask.

