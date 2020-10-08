Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force tentatively charges man after seizing over 1lb of THC

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives arrested a 40-year-old man Tuesday after allegedly finding over a pound of THC and other drug related items at his apartment.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force had been investigating a cocaine dealing incident, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Detectives stopped Marcus L. Hayes at 8:40 a.m. after he left his apartment on the 2700 block of Novation Parkway and had gained a search warrant for his home.

During the search, the task force noted finding over $5,500, 65 grams of powder and base cocaine powder and 470 grams of THC. They also found digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Hayes was tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine, bail jumping and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He was also tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug dwelling. Detectives added that Hayes has been arrested before by the task force.

The Town of Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Tactical Response assisted the task force by serving the search warrant.

