Eric Trump to visit two cities in the Badger state next week

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, greets supporters at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine.
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, greets supporters at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over a week after President Donald Trump was supposed to visit Rock Co., one of his sons will be making the trek as part of a two-day tour of the Badger state.

Trump will visit Milton at 2 p.m. at Diamond Assets at 1850 Putnam Parkway. Before the event in Milton, he will be stopping in Menomonee Falls at 11:30 a.m. at Village Bowl at N86W18330 Main Street.

Rock County Public Health Department implemented crisis standards of practice due to COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 2, saying they have been unable to keep up with contact tracing that they would normally do for a typical outbreak.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump both tested negative for COVID-19 as of Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a spokesperson for the couple. Following President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, he canceled his plans for a Janesville rally.

Campaign Manager Bill Stepien released a statement last week saying all of the president’s campaign events were he was set to appear at would be postponed or moved online.

