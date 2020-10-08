Advertisement

FBI thwarted militia plot to kidnap Whitmer, overthrow state government

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows off a bill she signed to provide flexibility for local clerks handling absentee ballots.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The FBI says it thwarted a plot involving the Michigan militia, which allegedly planned to overthrow the state government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

ABC12 News has learned a series of federal search warrants were conducted around Michigan on Wednesday, including one in Shiawassee County. The Associated Press is reporting that six people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Court documents say the FBI learned of the alleged plot to violently overthrow parts of the government and law enforcement in March. A police department in Michigan learned of attempts to obtain addresses of officers and passed along the information to the FBI.

An FBI agent spoke with a member of the militia group, who grew concerned about the alleged plot and agreed to become an undercover informant, court documents say. The group allegedly participated in several events during the summer, including rallies at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, and recruited members.

The group also met at a business in Grand Rapids in a room accessed through a trap door in the floor, according to court documents.

A leader of the alleged plot allegedly told other people involved that he needed 200 men to storm the Michigan Capitol building and take Whitmer hostage before the Nov. 3 election.

Two suspects allegedly planned to carry out their plot against several state governments they believe were violating the U.S. Constitution

FBI investigators say the group brought up Michigan as a possible target. Several members allegedly talked about murdering “tyrants” and “taking” a sitting governor.

The FBI quoted one of the suspects as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end," according to the AP.

Federal prosecutors and top law enforcement officials from around the state are planning to discuss details of the alleged plot at 1 p.m. Thursday. ABC12 News will air the press conference on air and online.

Whitmer is planning to make a statement about the alleged plot later in the afternoon at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for updates.

