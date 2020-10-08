Advertisement

Friday’s warm surge brings highs close to 80°F

Cooler, yet seasonable weather follows for the upcoming weekend.
An unusual warm-up is followed by seasonable weather this weekend.
An unusual warm-up is followed by seasonable weather this weekend.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 80°F in October - it’s unusual, but not unheard of. On average, the last 80°F or warmer day in Madison is September 26th. Records go back to 1869. While gusty winds may prevent temperatures from getting to that mark, they’ll get awfully close!

An unusual surge of warmth moves in on the backside of high pressure.
An unusual surge of warmth moves in on the backside of high pressure.(WMTV NBC15)

Sunshine bathes the Badger state as high pressure slides in for Thursday. High temperatures climb into the upper 60′s under a light northerly wind.  As the high slides east, winds turn out of the southwest and bring in a surge of warm air just before the weekend. Sustained winds may top between 10-20 mph Friday afternoon - higher gusts are possible. High temperatures should reach well into the upper 70′s in the Madison metro. A few places may climb towards 80°F.

Winds could gust to nearly 30 mph on the backside of high pressure on Friday.
Winds could gust to nearly 30 mph on the backside of high pressure on Friday.(WMTV NBC15)

A dry cold front will bring an end to the brief warm-up. A few clouds move by Saturday morning as the frontal boundary makes its pass. Since the atmosphere will be quite dry, rain is not expected over the weekend. However, clouds roll in since Wisconsin will spend the next few days under northwest flow. The remnants of Hurricane Delta will stay well south of WI, but some debris clouds may head in our direction as the system cycles over the lower Mississippi River Valley.

Highs remain above-average for the next several days.
Highs remain above-average for the next several days.(WMTV NBC15)

Highs top out in the lower 70′s Saturday and Sunday.

The work week starts off on a rainy note. Another cold front swings across the Midwest. This time, scattered showers will form along the boundary - keeping highs in the upper 60′s. Sunshine returns for the middle of next week with seasonable highs in the 60′s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Beautiful weather is expected this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Perhaps the nicest weekend for the rest of the year.

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Forecast

Mild weather continues into the first part of next week

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

Look Up Tonight: Mars won't be this close again until 2035

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT

Forecast

Look Up Tonight - Mars won't be this close again until 2035

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT

Forecast

No shortage of sunshine or warm fall temperatures this week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Highs on Tuesday will near or just above 70 degrees.

Forecast

James's Monday afternoon forecast - FALL-tastic weather this week!

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT

Forecast

FALL-tastic weather this week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Temperatures will be much warmer this week!

Forecast

October warm-up around the corner

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
The first full week of October features above-average temperatures.