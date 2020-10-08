Friday’s warm surge brings highs close to 80°F

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 80°F in October - it’s unusual, but not unheard of. On average, the last 80°F or warmer day in Madison is September 26th. Records go back to 1869. While gusty winds may prevent temperatures from getting to that mark, they’ll get awfully close!

An unusual surge of warmth moves in on the backside of high pressure. (WMTV NBC15)

Sunshine bathes the Badger state as high pressure slides in for Thursday. High temperatures climb into the upper 60′s under a light northerly wind. As the high slides east, winds turn out of the southwest and bring in a surge of warm air just before the weekend. Sustained winds may top between 10-20 mph Friday afternoon - higher gusts are possible. High temperatures should reach well into the upper 70′s in the Madison metro. A few places may climb towards 80°F.

Winds could gust to nearly 30 mph on the backside of high pressure on Friday. (WMTV NBC15)

A dry cold front will bring an end to the brief warm-up. A few clouds move by Saturday morning as the frontal boundary makes its pass. Since the atmosphere will be quite dry, rain is not expected over the weekend. However, clouds roll in since Wisconsin will spend the next few days under northwest flow. The remnants of Hurricane Delta will stay well south of WI, but some debris clouds may head in our direction as the system cycles over the lower Mississippi River Valley.

Highs remain above-average for the next several days. (WMTV NBC15)

Highs top out in the lower 70′s Saturday and Sunday.

The work week starts off on a rainy note. Another cold front swings across the Midwest. This time, scattered showers will form along the boundary - keeping highs in the upper 60′s. Sunshine returns for the middle of next week with seasonable highs in the 60′s.

