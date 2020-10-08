Advertisement

How’s this for trick-or-treating this year: Air-pressure candy dispensers

By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired architect is taking on the question many parents have with Halloween around the corner: can trick-or-treating happen safely, if at all?

All from his couch, Neil McCallum can shoot candy out of a pipe at the ring of a makeshift bell. He calls his pandemic-inspired device the “pneumatic candy delivery system.”

“Health concerns are paramount, and we want to be safe. Yet we want to preserve the fun of Halloween for all the young people in the area,” McCallum said.

The former hospital architect took his knowledge of air pressure to put it together. He explained, “I am aware of pneumatic tube systems, which means air flow takes hospital goods throughout the hospital in a tube. This is just an extension of that.”

For anyone wishing to replicate, McCallum assured, “It’s very simply done. It’s a PVC pipe put together. Put a [leaf] blower on it and shoot the candy out.”

After being one of the first kids to sample the device, Callum Kennedy said, “I think it’s really cool because you really get to social distance, while he gets to sit down and relax.”

Parents in the neighborhood also gave their approval: “Obviously, safety is a concern for our neighborhood and community, so I think this is a really wonderful way to keep that tradition alive,” Kate Moore said.

The CDC lists low to high-risk activities for Halloween on its website. An example of a low-risk activity is a candy scavenger hunt with household members in and around the house, while a high-risk activity is traditional trick-or-treating with candy given to children at the door.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

