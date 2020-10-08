Kids’ App Pick of the Week: Botanicula

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner with the Madison Public Library joins NBC15 News at 4 with her app pick of the week: Botanicula.

It’s a game for older kids where you have to guide these cute little bugs all over the branches of this massive plant and solve little challenges to be able to progress to the next part of the game.

It’s perfect for autumn and slightly spooky, so perfect for October. It’s challenging enough that adults can enjoy it too. It’s available to play on iOS and Android devices, and there’s also a laptop version available through Steam and a few other game sites.

